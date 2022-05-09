Two Gauteng men in court for allegedly robbing liquor store and shooting at police

Pretoria: Tshidiso Mamana, 33, and Themba Pride Nteko, 32, from Sebokeng in Gauteng, wo were arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store, have appeared in the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court and requested bail. The North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana, said a third suspect was in hospital.

“The two (Mamana and Nteko), together with one other accused who is in hospital because of injuries sustained during the incident, are facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of firearm,” said Mahanjana. Nteko was denied bail, while his co-accused Mamana was granted R1 000 bail, with conditions that he must not leave the province. Additionally, the court ordered Mamana to report to a police station every Monday and Friday between 8am and 8pm.

“It is alleged that on the 14 April 2022, while the two were robbing a liquor store in zone 14 in Sebokeng, different units and teams from the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrived, (and) a shootout broke between the accused and the police. The two accused were arrested on the scene,” said Mahanjana. “However, in court, both accused submitted an affidavit denying their involvement to the crime.” Prosecutor Sammy Setlelele opposed the accused men’s bail application and argued that the State had a strong case against them.

“He also told the court that Nteko had two previous convictions, one of assault with intent to course grievous body harm from 2010 and that of common robbery from 2014,” Mahanjana narrated. “In delivering his judgement, the magistrate said Nteko had high chances of committing serious offences.” The matter was postponed until June 9, 2022 for further investigation.

