Two held for murder of Soweto woman accused of witchcraft and killed in mob justice attack

Pretoria - Two men have been arrested for the murder of an elderly woman in Mapetla, Soweto who was assaulted in an apparent incident of mob justice on March 26, South African police in Gauteng province said on Monday.

Jostina Sangweni, aged 59, succumbed to her injuries last week and police revised the case from attempted murder to murder, Gauteng police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement.

“Following the concerted efforts of the (police) to not only apprehend the perpetrators behind the murder ... but to also ensure that cases against the suspects are watertight towards a successful prosecution, police on Friday ... arrested two suspects in Mapetla,” said Peters.

“The two suspects aged 27 and 28 are expected to make their first appearance today in the Protea magistrate court.”

Police said the slain woman was allegedly accused of witchcraft when in fact preliminary evidence showed she was mentally unwell.