Two in court for R4m cargo truck hijacking

Durban - Police have arrested two men and recovered R4million worth of property following a hijacking in Gauteng at the weekend.

Police spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said a logistics truck containing cargo from the OR Tambo International Airport was travelling to Kempton Park when it was forced off the road on Saturday.

"The truck driver was allegedly threatened and forced off the road by armed suspects who bundled him into a bakkie and later dumped him in Tembisa unharmed," Mulamu said.

She said officers from the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department managed to track the two suspects, who were apprehended at a house in Ormonde on Monday.

"Cell phones and laptops suspected to have been stolen were seized. Further investigation led the team to a private storage facility in Pretoria North where other valuables which included thermometers, stoves, fridges, and sweets were recovered. Investigation on this case continues," Mulamu.