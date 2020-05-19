Two in court for R4m cargo truck hijacking
Durban - Police have arrested two men and recovered R4million worth of property following a hijacking in Gauteng at the weekend.
Police spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said a logistics truck containing cargo from the OR Tambo International Airport was travelling to Kempton Park when it was forced off the road on Saturday.
"The truck driver was allegedly threatened and forced off the road by armed suspects who bundled him into a bakkie and later dumped him in Tembisa unharmed," Mulamu said.
She said officers from the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department managed to track the two suspects, who were apprehended at a house in Ormonde on Monday.
"Cell phones and laptops suspected to have been stolen were seized. Further investigation led the team to a private storage facility in Pretoria North where other valuables which included thermometers, stoves, fridges, and sweets were recovered. Investigation on this case continues," Mulamu.
The men are aged 21 and 28.
In a separate case, two men are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates court on charges relating to operating an illegal abalone processing facility in Milnerton in Cape Town.
Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said the men were nabbed on Tuesday after officers searched the premises and sezied over 1000 units of dried abalone and an estimated value of R1.4m and two vehicles. The suspects have been charged for contravening the Living Resource Marine Act.IOL