Two people died and four others were critically injured on Thursday morning in a car crash in Brakpan. Picture: Supplied by the City of Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people died and four others were critically injured on Thursday morning in a car crash along the Heidelberg road (R23 road) northbound, reports the City of Ekurhuleni. William Ntladi, the district manager media liaison for emergency services, said the deceased were two adult males.

"At around 6.15am, rescue team from Brakpan fire station were alerted of a fatal single motor vehicle crash with entrapment on Heidelberg road and immediately responded to the scene," said Ntladi.

"On arrival, the lifeless body of the driver was still trapped behind the steering wheel, the other body was outside next to the vehicle, while four patients were lying across the scene."

Ntladi said medical treatment was immediately rendered to the injured.

"One male patient was airlifted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and three others were road transported to Sunshine Hospital in Benoni for further medical care."

Rescuers had to use the "Jaws of Life" equipment to recover the deceased driver's body from the wreckage.

Local authorities were on the scene and they are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

African News Agency (ANA)