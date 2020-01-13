Johannesburg - A pilot and his passenger were killed instantly after their two-seater mini aeroplane crashed in Springs on Sunday afternoon, the Ekurhuleni council said.
It said the municipality's Disaster and Emergency Management Services firefighters, rescuers and paramedics swiftly responded to a call about the accident and found the pair had suffered fatal injuries.
"It is alleged that the aircraft was approaching the landing strip in the nearby Springs Air Field prior the incident," the council said.
