Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Tuesday that two of their field rangers were attacked and injured by an elephant in the Kruger National Park while conducting a routine patrol. SANParks said the incident happened on Saturday.

Acting general manager of communications at the Kruger National Park (KNP), Nhlanhla Themba said "Alfred Maluleke and Bethuel Khoza stationed in Pafuri in the north of the park whilst on patrol to do their routine duties had an encounter with an elephant."

Themba said due to their skills and knowledge of wildlife behaviour they managed to escape with minor injuries.

"The Field Rangers were rushed to a nearby Hospital for observation and were later discharged."

Kruger National Park Managing Executive, Glenn Phillips, has extended his well wishes to the two Field Rangers on behalf of all SANParks staff: “These are some of the many dangers that our Rangers faces on a daily basis, it is not only poachers that poses threat to our men and women in green."

