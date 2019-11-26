File picture: Pexels.

Johannesburg - Mystery surrounds the deaths of two men who were shot 17 times in their car in Alberton on Tuesday afternoon. The motive for the shooting remains unknown. When police and paramedics got to the scene, the men had already succumbed to their injuries.

ER24's Ross Campbell said they were called to the scene on Kritzinger Road before 2pm. Upon their arrival, they were greeted by the grisly scene.

They found the two men slumped over in the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

"The two men, one estimated to be in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were found showing no signs of life and having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They were declared dead on arrival.