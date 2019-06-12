JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two men for the possession of suspected stolen property at the corner of Commissioner Street and Small Street.
The suspects - between the ages of 27 and 29 - were seen by police carrying a flat screen television and a big bag on Tuesday.
"Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties when they saw two suspicious males carrying flat screen television and a big bag," Captain Xoli Mbele said
"When the police stopped their car; they put down the bag and the television and tried to run away."
Police gave chase and arrested the pair. Upon searching the bag a radio system was found.
Investigations revealed that the property was stolen in Sebokeng and the suspects were on their way to sell it.
The suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.
African News Agency (ANA)