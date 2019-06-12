Picture: luctheo/Pixabay



JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two men for the possession of suspected stolen property at the corner of Commissioner Street and Small Street.

The suspects - between the ages of 27 and 29 - were seen by police carrying a flat screen television and a big bag on Tuesday.





"Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties when they saw two suspicious males carrying flat screen television and a big bag," Captain Xoli Mbele said





"When the police stopped their car; they put down the bag and the television and tried to run away."





Police gave chase and arrested the pair. Upon searching the bag a radio system was found.





The radio system stolen by the suspects. PHOTO: Supplied

Investigations revealed that the property was stolen in Sebokeng and the suspects were on their way to sell it.





The suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.