Two people were killed and five others were injured on Monday, after two cars collided head-on on the N4 outside Alkmaar, near Nelspruit. PHOTO: Supplied/ER24

Johannesburg - Two people were killed and five others were injured on Monday, after two cars collided head-on outside Alkmaar, near Nelspruit on the N4, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said three children were amongst the seriously injured patients.

Campbell said that paramedics arrived on the scene at around 3.20pm and found multiple services in attendance. He said a Toyota Tazz was blocking the highway and a BMW was on the embankment.

"Two kids from the BMW had already been transported from the scene. The driver, a male, sustained only minor injuries, while an adult female was found to be in a serious condition. An adult male and female in the Tazz were found showing no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene," he said.

"A six-year-old boy from this vehicle was also found in a serious condition. The injured were treated by Advanced Life Support and transported to a private hospital in the area."

The cause of the crash was not known and would be investigated.

