Two shot dead, 7 arrested during robbery at OR Tambo Airport
Johannesburg - Two men were killed and seven others were arrested during a robbery at the cargo area at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on Saturday.
"The South African Police Service and the OR Tambo International Airport's joint security forces responded to an armed robbery in progress at the cargo section of the airport where a shootout between law enforcement and the suspects ensued which resulted in seven arrests, two fatalities as well as the recovery of stolen cargo and five firearms," Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Murudili confirmed on Saturday night.
Shortly after noon , a group of suspects gained access to the cargo section of the airport and held staff at gunpoint at one of the warehouses. When the manager noticed employees lying on the floor, airport security and the police were summoned.
"On arrival at the scene, the police and airport security chased after the suspects’ truck and bakkie which had just left the warehouse. A high speed chase and shootout resulted. Subsequently, seven suspects were arrested, four of them with gunshot wounds while two more suspects were shot dead. A civilian in the vicinity sustained a gunshot wound apparently by a stray bullet," Murudili said.
Personal protective equipment as well as three crates containing cellphones were recovered from the suspects' vehicle.
The arrested suspects will be appearing at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court soon, facing charges of armed robbery, Murudili said.
IOL