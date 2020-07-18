Two shot dead, 7 arrested during robbery at OR Tambo Airport

Johannesburg - Two men were killed and seven others were arrested during a robbery at the cargo area at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on Saturday.





"The South African Police Service and the OR Tambo International Airport's joint security forces responded to an armed robbery in progress at the cargo section of the airport where a shootout between law enforcement and the suspects ensued which resulted in seven arrests, two fatalities as well as the recovery of stolen cargo and five firearms," Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Murudili confirmed on Saturday night.



