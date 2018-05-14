CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested in Edenvale and Fleurhof near Johannesburg for allegedly stealing millions at a Nedbank branch in Klerksdorp recently when they posed as security officers on a routine cash pickup.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks’ priority violent crimes (PVC) unit, assisted by the Gauteng technical response team, led to the arrest of Welcome Marcus, 50, and Charles Anthony Scheepers, 54, on Sunday after investigations linked them to the Klerksdorp Nedbank branch incident where approximately R3 million was stolen when two suspects posed as SBV security officers.

“It is alleged that on April 11, two suspects who were dressed in SBV security uniform entered the CBD bank premises and collected cash after producing false credentials,” the Hawks said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The tracing operation resulted in the recovery of just over R50,000 from one of the suspect’s homes.”

Meanwhile, the priority crime specialised investigations unit of the Hawks has been roped in to conduct financial and asset forfeiture investigations.

The suspects appeared at the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on Tuesday facing a charge of theft. The case was postponed to May 22 for a bail application.

African News Agency/ANA