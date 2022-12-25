UAE stands in solidarity with SA after Boksburg explosion

Pretoria – The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its condolences and said that it stands in solidarity with South Africa after 15 people died in an accidental explosion in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday. The Ambassador of the UAE, HE Mahash Alhameli, said he extends his prayers and support to those who were affected in the incident.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The UAE continues to stand with and support the people of South Africa during this difficult time,” Alhameli said in a statement. The explosion occurred after a truck driver hauling a gas tanker drove under a bridge and got stuck, causing the tanker to leak and explode. A truck from the fire department, the gas truck, two cars and two houses were destroyed in the explosion, while other houses suffered damage.

Three hospital staff members and children were among 15 people who died as a result of the explosion. Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital on Sunday to inspect the damage done by the blast. He said 37 people – 24 patients and 13 staff members – in the hospital’s accident and emergency department at the time of the explosion sustained severe burns.

Story continues below Advertisement

Phaahla said visits to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital have been suspended until further notice and those calling to check on their relatives’ well-being are urged to have patience during this time. The hospital suffered major structural damage. IOL