File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) on Tuesday announced that its Sunnyside campus in Pretoria was not accessible as a result of protest action by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu). Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the protest action emanated from issues raised by Nehawu and its members with regard to what they claim were buildings that were not compliant with occupational, health and safety standards and therefore not conducive for employees to work in.

"The university is currently in talks with the leadership of Nehawu about this matter, with a view to finding an amicable solution, bringing the protest action to an end, as well as ensuring that the Sunnyside Campus is re-opened for business as speedily as possible.

"The discussions will also involve progress with the maintenance plan for all Unisa buildings that the university has already presented to organised labour and other stakeholders."

Ramotshela said the university advises all stakeholders who want to access the campus to conduct their business, especially staff and students, to visit the nearest Unisa service centres or offices, or alternatively to conduct their business online.