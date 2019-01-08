Registrar at the University of Johannesburg Professor Kinta Burger said the university will not accept walk-in applications for study at the institution for 2019. Picture: African News Agency

Johannesburg - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Tuesday, said that the 2019 student registrations were progressing smoothly and warned prospective students against third-party agencies. “By lunchtime today, Tuesday, 08 January 2019 – just more than 36 hours after the online registration process went live on Monday, 07 January 2019 – over 3000 students had been registered, and the numbers are growing every hour,” UJ Registrar, Prof Kinta Burger, said.

“This trend is consistent with the numbers seen in previous years, which confirms that new and returning students are comfortable with the online registration process.”

UJ said registrations by new and returning students for the 2019 academic year were proceeding well on the first day of registration.

The university said the virtual registration system had again assisted them in ensuring that all four campuses were well prepared for the 50 000 students who would be studying at UJ in 2019.

UJ said by 9am on Tuesday their call centre had handled 20 000 calls, while the late enquiry system had dealt with more than 30 000 queries.

The university urged prospective students to take caution when approached by individuals offering assistance in the registration process and promising placement.

“UJ has noted with concern that there are individuals and agencies promising academic admission and funding to prospective students. The university is not in agreement or partnership with any third-party agencies or individuals to process applications. Prospective students are urged to use the late application enquiry system to avoid disappointments,” said Burger.

The university said admissions were competitive, and they could only admit a limited number of students.

"The planned intake of undergraduate first-year students for 2019 is 10 000. This number of spaces available is in accordance with the formal Enrolment Plan approved by the department of higher education and training."

