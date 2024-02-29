University of Johannesburg student killed in Braamfontein shooting

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) said it is deeply saddened after the death of one of its students, who was shot dead amidst a shooting incident that unfolded in Braamfontein earlier on Thursday. In a statement released on Thursday, the university has confirmed that the victim is a second-year student and is 18 year old.

The victim was killed in a crossfire while travelling on a bus from the university to their residences in Johannesburg City Centre. Another student was injured and is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The university administration has extended its condolences to the families affected by this devastating event.

UJ is actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies, who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The university is offering counselling services to students who were present on the bus during the incident, urging them to seek support at the University’s Centre for Psychological Services. In light of the shooting, UJ has provided toll-free contact numbers for students seeking assistance:

- Auckland Park Kingsway (APK): 011 559 3324 - Auckland Park Bunting Road (ABP): 011 559 1318 - Doornfontein (DFC): 011 559 6042

- Soweto Campus (SWC): 011 559 5752 The Wits University said none of its students were injured in the shooting. However, they noted in a statement to their community that the incident may have been related to taxi operations.

Gauteng police have reported that three fatalities have been declared in connection with the Braamfontein shooting. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said investigations were ongoing, with murder and attempted murder cases opened. No arrests have been made thus far.