University of Pretoria accuses City of Tshwane of political grandstanding as it settles R34m debt, despite lodging dispute

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria has settled a R34 million debt owed to the City of Tshwane, the municipality said on Friday. The university was forced to cough up millions in unpaid utility bills as the City of Tshwane ramped up its campaign for businesses, government departments and entities, as well as residents, to settle a massive R17bn worth of unpaid utility bills owed to the City.

Since Wednesday, executive mayor Randall Williams and acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng began a robust campaign to disconnect water and electricity supply to businesses, foreign missions and government departments. According to the municipality, UP owed R34m in unpaid services. The learning institution paid the full amount, in full, and provided proof of payment to the City. We're delighted to announce that Tuks has settled their account in full and have sent us proof of payment. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 11, 2022 “The reason that Tuks delayed in making the payment was due to a dispute they had with the City that has been legally challenged, specific to one campus out of the 7 campuses. The other campuses are up to date with their accounts,” said the municipality on Twitter.

Saved by seconds! Just when were about to disconnect, they rushed to make a payment. You too can do immediate payment if you owe us. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection https://t.co/JR97SWmVB5 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 11, 2022 The University confirmed that payment was made to the municipality, however they had already registered a dispute with the council last year. But it accused the municipality of “political grandstanding”. “The University of Pretoria is a good corporate citizen and has always managed its accounts in a diligent and responsible manner. “That is why we are disappointed and appalled at the irresponsible way in which the City of Tshwane attempted to cut off the electricity supply to one of its campuses, claiming that the University owes it R34 million.

“This smacks of political grandstanding. The campus is home to among other facilities, student residences, sensitive research equipment, data centres, scientific experiments and live animals that could have been compromised by power interruptions, especially over a weekend. “We have been trying to resolve the issue with the Council for months now, without any success. Our proactive attempts to engage with the City have been ignored. “We registered a dispute with the Council as early as last year. Despite this, we have committed to pay the alleged outstanding amount, pending the outcome of the dispute.

“The only way we could prevent the interruption was to make immediate payment, despite not receiving prior notice or a detailed account, which was requested from the Council months ago. “Fortunately, the University was able to pay the amount as money was set aside when we became aware or the disagreement last year. “We will continue with our efforts to get a proper breakdown of the outstanding amount as we believe that we have paid significantly more than what we owe,” the university said in a statement.