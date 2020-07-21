Unregistered Zimbabwean ’dentist’ nabbed in Joburg

Pretoria - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a Zimbabwean national, Effort Matanga, who was conducting dentistry procedures in Johannesburg without the mandatory registration with the statutory council.

“An operation was conducted at the Northview Shopping Centre in Randburg at a surgery owned by Mr Effort Matanga Ncube, Zimbabwean national, called Northview Dentist. During the operation, it was found that Mr Ncube conducts dentistry procedures at the surgery whilst not registered with Council,” said HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana.

“It was also discovered that Mr Ncube employs other dentists who are not registered with council. He was arrested and detained at Honeydew SAPS and he appeared in court on Monday, 20 July 2020.”

The HPCSA cautioned “bogus practitioners” to desist from practising across South Africa while not registered.

“The HPCSA encourages the registration of health-care practitioners who intend to practise in the country lawfully. Practising whilst not registered with Council is constituted as a criminal offence according to the Health Professions Act and bogus practitioners who are found to be practising without registering with Council will face the full might of the law,” she said.