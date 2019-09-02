Photo: Gauteng SAPS.

Johannesburg - The number of people arrested in connection with looting in Malvern and Jeppestown over the weekend has risen to 31, Gauteng police said on Monday morning. Over the weekend, chaos erupted in both areas after residents went on a rampage following a blaze at a building that claimed three lives.

Foreign-owned shops were looted, a car dealership were torched and a metro police officer was injured during the chaos.

Joburg metro police initially confirmed that 25 people had been arrested but Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo has since placed this number at 31.

"We've arrested 31 suspects have been arrested for public violence. Nine were arrested in Jeppestown and 22 in Malvern.

Photo: Gauteng SAPS.

"We've increased police visibility in the area," he told IOL on Monday morning. Masondo confirmed that the looting has stopped and that the situation was under control.

He added that shops in both areas remained closed. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area, especially Jules Street in Malvern, as the situation remains tense.

Photo: Gauteng SAPS.

* This is a developing story