The damaged power substation that caught fire and killed one homeless man on Friday in Newclare, south-west of Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied/City Power

Johannesburg - A homeless person was killed and another injured in the fire believed to have been started by the two who were sleeping in the substation in Newclare, south-west of Johannesburg, City Power said on Friday. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they believe that the pair tried to open an MV link box with the aim of stealing some of the material when it exploded causing the fire that killed one of them.

Mangena said that City Power technicians and engineers were working to restore electricity in affected suburbs, including Maraisburg, Bosmond, and Relief, following a fire at the transformer substation near Newclare.

"The substation is currently a crime scene and City Power technicians will only be able to work to restore power in the affected suburbs after the police are done," Mangena said.

"City Power would like to warn people against vandalism and using its infrastructure as shelter as this may result in injuries or death. City Power extends its condolences to the family of the deceased."

Police and emergency services are at the scene.

African News Agency (ANA)