Pretoria - Three men, believed to be in their 30s, were injured when the driver of the van they were in lost control of the vehicle while apparently being pursued by police, and smashed into a wall in Elardus Park in Pretoria early on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics arrived on the scene just before 3 am and found one person "walking around" on the scene. He had sustained minor injuries.

Two other men were found trapped in the van and the local fire department had to extricate them using the jaws of life. One man was seriously injured and the other sustained moderate injuries.

"It is believed that the police were in pursuit of the vehicle before the vehicle crashed into the wall." However, the exact details surrounding the incident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency/ANA