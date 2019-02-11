File picture: Pixabay

Cape Town - South Africa is set to get a vault containing thousands of time capsules containing present-day information for future generations' use. The Vault2120 will be located at Maropeng in the Cradle of Humankind and will be sealed in November. The vault will only be opened in the year 2120.

The vault and its thousands of time capsules will be buried at least two metres underground at the Maropeng Visitor Centre.

In addition to showing future South Africans what our world is like today, the vault also aims to show how we live. It will provide messages to future generations and predictions.

Dr Eugene Botha, the founder of the project, is working with Graham Coetzer who is the managing director of Vault2120.

“We live in an uncertain and volatile world. At every turn, there are things that fill us with hope, and things that deeply worry us. All these things matter: socio-economic inequality; racism and reconciliation; the environment; meteoric changes in technology; education; art; literature; music … They’re all part of what binds us as a nation. They are the very essence of what we have in common, and how we differ from each other. The vault gives us a chance, and an actual place, to record what we are today for the future," said Botha.