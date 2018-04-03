Johannesburg - The application for leave to appeal by jailed racist Vicki Momberg was postponed on Wednesday because her legal representative is ill.

Kingdom Onah for standing in for Advocate Kevin Lawlor for Momberg told the court that the defence would be requesting the transcript of the 10111 call recordings used during the trial.

Momberg, who was denied bail pending her appeal application, was sentenced to three years imprisonment with one year suspended by the Randburg Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

In 2016, she was caught on camera using the K word 48 times to a police officer who was trying to assist her after she fell victim of a smash-and-grab theft.

Matter postponed to 11 April for formal leave to appeal application.

