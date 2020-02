VIDEOS AND PICS: Flash floods cause chaos across Gauteng









The Jukskei River near Setswetla Informal settlement, Alexandra. Picture: @CityofJoburgEMS Johannesburg - Heavy rain in parts of Gauteng caused flash flooding of the Jukskei River in Johannesburg as well as in other parts of the province on Saturday morning. The City of Joburg said disaster management teams are facilitating temporary accommodation and relief supplies to victims affected by the floods.

Disaster Management: Disaster management is facilitating temporary accommodation and relief supplies to victims #flooding #joburgcares #JHBTraffic ^NB pic.twitter.com/p2NkJr81eF — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 8, 2020

The Department of Health and Social Development, in conjunction with NGO’s and the Provincial Government, are on the ground handing out blankets and food parcels to those who have tragically lost their belongings #flooding #joburgcares #JHBTraffic ^NB pic.twitter.com/v9dZbtef7i — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 8, 2020

The city added that the Department of Community Development is opening community halls for those who have lost belongings to provide safe and dry shelter.

“We are also aware of properties and infrastructure that has been damaged. I would also like to assure the public that the City is doing everything possible to assist communities&ensure that those affected are given emergency assistance,”@MMCMallyMokoena #flooding #JHBTraffic ^NB pic.twitter.com/NtlX3PnBZH — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 8, 2020

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department were also deployed to assist with traffic at affected intersections.

Social media users tweeted pictures of the devastation the floods caused across the province.

#Flooding at Olievenhoutbosch Clinic in Centurion, outside Pretoria. Second healthcare facility to suffer to from floods in Gauteng | 📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/VYdmS4Chg1 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 8, 2020

This was sent to us on complex WhatsApp. This is Walter Sisulu National Botanical gardens. People are brave, there is no way I was getting that close. Scary! #flooding pic.twitter.com/2T3wps7z5N

#flooding Region E Officers monitoring rising water levels along the Jukskei river near Setswetla Informal settlement, Alexandra pic.twitter.com/gT8H0u2Txq — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) February 8, 2020

Residents have been asked to contact the city's Disaster Management on 011 375 5911 for emergencies.

