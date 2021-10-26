Virgin Active and Independent Media partner to support breast cancer survivors

Johannesburg – Virgin Active and Independent Media have partnered this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a #SurvivorSweatSesh hosted at four key locations across South Africa for breast cancer survivors. Together, the events will host 120 brave breast cancer survivors for fun-filled outdoor experiences to celebrate their resilience and strength the best way Virgin Active knows how... with instructor-led hip-shaking, sweat-busting, calorie-burning fun, complete with a brief talk and some awesome take-home goodies.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs for the month of October in South Africa and across the world. Locally, it showcases a commitment by South Africans, organisations, and healthcare providers to raise awareness about the disease, while promoting early detection and education on the subject. The partnership between INL and Virgin Active stems from a shared focus by both organisations on the health and wellbeing of the South African public and those impacted by breast cancer. “When we were approached by INL, we immediately knew that this awareness campaign and the celebration of those brave South Africans who have fought –and beaten – breast cancer was very closely aligned to our commitment to live an active and healthy life,” says Nikki Cockcroft, Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer for Virgin Active.

Complete with a series of informative and educational content pieces that will be shared through INL’s channels in October, Virgin Active will host four outdoor #SurvivorSweatSesh events at clubs in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban on 31 October 2021 in celebration of breast cancer survivors. “We’re excited to work with Virgin Active on this project by tapping into the brand’s network of health and fitness experts to provide educational content and fun fitness experiences as our way to celebrate survivors across the country,” says Kgomotso Kgatle from Independent Media. For more information on how to #LiveLifeActive visit https://www.virginactive.co.za/ and to register for a limited spot for the #SurvivorSweatSesh, email [email protected] with the subject line “Pretoria News Breast Cancer, or The Star Breast Cancer, or Daily News Breast Cancer, or Weekend Argus Breast Cancer”.

Date: 31 October 2021 Venues: The Star - Virgin Active Dainfern

Pretoria News - Virgin Active Waterfall Daily News - Virgin Active Moses Mabhida Stadium Weekend Argus - Virgin Active Green Point