Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

Johannesburg - 27-year-old Vusi Ernest Mabaso - one of the two people accused of murdering seven Khoza family members at their Vlakfontein home - has taken his own life before the matter could be tried. Fifita Khupe (61) is the other murder accused, whose bail hearing was postponed in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Reacting to the death, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said she learnt with "shock" and "disappointment" of the suicide of one of the accused who was found dead in a police cell in Cape Town.

Mabaso was initially detained at Krugersdorp Correctional Service Centre and had been taken to Cape Town for further investigations into the multiple murder case.

“These developments are very unfortunate. This is no ordinary case given the number of people who were allegedly murdered," said Nkosi-Malobane in a statement on Thursday.

"The family and the people of Gauteng are looking forward to learning the truth about what could have led to this unfortunate and horrendous crime involving the Khoza family.

"I would have loved Mabaso to be probed further by the law enforcement authorities and allow the law to take its rightful course without fear or favour as it has happened in the past with the other cases."

She said law enforcement authorities will continue to thoroughly investigate this case as they have been doing prior to the suspect's untimely death.

"As the Gauteng provincial government, we will continue to offer support to the Khoza family. The death of this suspect should not derail our efforts to ensure that the criminal justice system gets to the bottom of this case,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

African News Agency (ANA)