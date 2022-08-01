Wanted ‘Boko Haram Gang’ member finally arrested in Gauteng

Johannesburg – One of Gauteng's most wanted suspects was arrested this weekend after being on the run. The man is allegedly a member of the ‘Boko Haram Gang’, according to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspect was among 1 655 people arrested by the police in Gauteng this past weekend. According to Masondo the suspect is alleged to have been terrorising the community of Mamelodi for years. “He was wanted by the police for crimes that include extortion and aggravated robberies.”

The man will appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court. Last month three members of the same gang were sentenced to combined 384 years’ imprisonment by the Limpopo Division of the High Court. Ndou Lukase Rembuluwani, Ndou Ben, both 29, and Khoza Ngobeni Small, 28 were found guilty of crimes including murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, housebreaking, robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, theft and house robberies.

Story continues below Advertisement