Johannesburg - South Africa is now the official record holders of the longest line of sandwiches.

Local brand Clover attempted to break a the Guinness World Record title for the longest line of sandwiches, featuring it’s Cream O’ Naise mayonnaise as the star ingredient.

All the action took place Maponya Mall, Soweto.

The previous record, achieved by the brand Nocilla in Spain in 2013, measured in at 3 865,78 metres.

Senior Brand Manager at Clover Edith Molepo said: “We are cranking it up and going for at least 4 kilometres”.

An impressive list of ingredients had to be carefully prepped ahead of the event including 500 litres of Cream O’Naise mayonnaise, 8100 50cm baguettes, 2600 kg of grated Clover Cheese and 800kg of lettuce.

#Clover attempting to break a Guinness World Records today and at Maponya Mall. @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/77Nt1IOnxd — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) March 3, 2018

#Clover team working for the last 20mins to get their world record of 4km of a sandwich. @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/BdTawd5ah5 — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) March 3, 2018

Will #clover make it? attempting to break a Guinness World Records title of the world’s longest sandwich. @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/eJtOCc25Ak — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) March 3, 2018

Trail Survey Company measuring the sandwich Ernest bathlodi and Marvin maseko. @ReporterStar #clover pic.twitter.com/s898wbsbQm — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) March 3, 2018

[JUST IN] #CreamONaiseGWR #Clover are now the new record holders of the Guinness World Records title of the Largest Sandwich in the world. @ReporterStar @somizi pic.twitter.com/gCzsoLJ3Bu — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) March 3, 2018

SA TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo was among the few local celebrities present to witness the world record attempt.

While hundreds of community members and shoppers gathered to support the ambitious attempt.

