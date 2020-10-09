WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirms warrant has been issued for his arrest Ace Magashule said this week that he was aware that a warrant of arrest had been issued for him in connection with the ill-fated Vrede dairy project. ’’It's going to be a Hollywood style type of thing. But we will see”; Magashule said. Bandile Masuku fired over Covid-19 PPE tender irregularities

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has fired Health MEC Bandile Masuku over his alleged granting of multimillion-rand PPE tenders to family and friends.

Mansions, Bentleys and Ferraris: The long list of assets seized from Edwin Sodi

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has seized assets including Ferraris, Bentleys and properties worth millions from businessman Edwin Sodi in the high profile Free State asbestos corruption case.

‘Cyril Ramaphosa knew about military jet’

President Cyril Ramaphosa was reportedly involved in the preliminary meetings leading up to the ANC delegation’s controversial Zimbabwe trip.

Capitec warns against new fraudsters scamming clients

Capitec has warned that it was aware of a new tactic used by fraudsters to target South African banking clients, particularly the elderly.