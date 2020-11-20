WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Department still trying to find source of leaked matric maths exam paper The Department of Basic Education is still trying to establish the source of the leaked Mathematics Paper 2 question paper which was distributed via WhatsApp early on Monday. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has stressed that the leak will not compromise the National Senior Certificate exams. Zimbabwean businessman Ginimbi buried in imported Versace coffin

Harare businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, who died last week in a car accident, was buried in a customised Versace coffin with a Medusa print. Ginimbi was driving his R5 million Rolls Royce when he died.

SABC withdraws retrenchment letters after union’s blackout threat

The SABC has backtracked on its decision to retrench workers, withdrawing letters of dismissals following a heated meeting between management and staff members.

Zuma could face criminal charge after walking out on his ‘old friend’ Justice Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma could face a criminal charge of contempt following his walkout from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri claims he fears for his life and won’t receive a fair trial in SA

Shepherd Bushiri fled SA for Malawi just days after being granted bail in his money-laundering case. The self-proclaimed prophet issued 5 demands that needed to be met before he would return.