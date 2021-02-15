WATCH: Ashley Judd praises Don’t Look Away campaign against GBV

American actress and activist Ashley Judd, who is recuperating from a horrific accident in the Congo rainforest, has voiced her support for Independent Media’s Don’t Look Away campaign against gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

In an exclusive interview at Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, Judd praised the award-winning campaign which shines a light on the epidemic of violence against women.

“I understand that there is a wonderful campaign at work at the moment call Don’t Look Away and what this means is understand(ing) that femicide is a problem in South Africa and femicide is specifically homicide that takes place against a woman or a girl simply because of the fact that she is a girl.

”The message to men is stop killing girls and women. Misogyny is real and violence against women is real,“ she said.

In 2020, Judd won a sexual harassment lawsuit against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for an incident that happened when he invited her to his room at the Peninsula Hotel in the 1990s.