Johannesburg - At least 17 passengers have been left injured after a bus caught fire on the N1 North, authorities said on Wednesday.
The bus caught fire early on Wednesday morning just after the William Nicol off-ramp. The bus was travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.
Emer-G-Med paramedics received reports of the incident and upon arrival, found traffic at a standstill and the smoking bus stranded in the middle lane.
According the company, the bus caught fire after a front tyre burst.
"The bus driver then stopped the bus and as he alighted, the smoke spread to the rest of the vehicle," Emer-G-Med said.