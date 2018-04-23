Johannesburg - Two would-be hijackers were dealt a blow after their victim turned the tables on them by ramming into their getaway car, eventually leading to their arrest.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday evening in Van Dyk Park, Boksburg and a video showing the incident has since been shared on social media.

In the video, a car can be seen stopping opposite a row of houses. Three suspects can then be seen getting out of the car and heading towards one of the houses.

After some time, the suspects can be seen returning to their car and a short time later, a car can be seen reversing out of the yard.

Things then take a surprising turn as the car then rams into the suspects' car before driving off. A few seconds later, the car returns and again rams into the suspects' car before driving off.

This happened in Van Dyk Park on the East Rand last night. Two men were arrested and two others got away. WATCH how the owner surprised them! @MakeSAsafe WATCH pic.twitter.com/zzRCbh8c5K — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 20, 2018

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the attempted hijacking and explained that it unfolded after the motorist and his wife were accosted by three armed men who forced them out of their car.

"The suspects could not reverse the car and ran back to their getaway car.

"The male victim jumped back into the car and reversed into the suspects' car."

Community members managed to apprehend two suspects and handed them over to the police. Two other suspects managed to escape.

Unlicensed firearm was also recovered from the men, Masondo added.

"An investigation is underway to establish if the car driven by the suspects was stolen and [whether] the suspects are linked to other crimes," he said.

The men have since appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court, where they are facing charges of attempted hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges being added.

IOL