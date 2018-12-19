The old wire mesh fence securing the Bank of Lisbon building has been replaced with zinc. PHOTO: Thembelihle Mkhonza/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg's central business district which was engulfed in flames earlier this year, leading to the death of three firemen, has now been secured with a stronger corrugated zinc fence after thefts. Last month seven suspects including a security guard were arrested in possession of 48 metres of copper cable, two flat screen TVs and 136 circuit breakers stolen from building.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokeswoman Nana Radebe said the investigation into the fire was almost complete.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The old wire mesh fence securing the Bank of Lisbon building has been replaced with zinc. Video: Thembelihle Mkhonza/African News Agency (ANA)





"The city of Joburg EMS will give a full report as soon as the process is done maybe by next month," Radebe said.

African News Agency/ANA