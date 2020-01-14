An old viral video entitled “Hugo, bel die polisie” went viral on social media last year
The video, which was more than a year old last year, showed a fight between a local family in Pretoria North.
This time around, the normally quiet Kyalami Estate turned into a 'war zone' on Sunday afternoon when almost a dozen people – residents and people driving through the area – ended up throwing fists.
It seems two separate BMW drivers sparked the fight, as both cars are pulled up in the cul-de-sac with their doors open before one of the men apparently drew a sword from a holster.
“He’s got a knife. He is stabbing him with a knife. Look at this,” a woman can be heard saying.