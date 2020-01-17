Picture: Beautiful News South Africa

When last did you see a black woman in a comic strip? Was it an accurate representation? Joel Matladi, who goes by the name Cyzo in the digital arts industry, is set on delineating of African narratives in mainstream media. His project, Black Snow, is a series of illustrations that’s shifting inaccurate perspectives of African women.



Sparked by his father’s passion for doodling, Matladi taught himself the art of digital painting and animation. His current project is influenced by anime, comics, and gaming. Drawing inspiration from African visual identity and heritage, Matladi’s futuristic chronicle pays homage to the strength of African women and conjures feelings of self-assurance and pride.



