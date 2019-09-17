The Gauteng department of community safety has condemned the conduct of a driver who drove her car with a traffic officer on her bonnet. Picture: Twitter screenshot

Pretoria - The Gauteng department of community safety on Tuesday has condemned the conduct of a 27-year-old female driver, who is seen in a viral video, driving her car with a female traffic officer from Gauteng Traffic Police on her bonnet. Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said preliminary information indicates that the incident happened in Krugersdorp on Friday. The Gauteng Traffic Police officer was in the process of issuing the driver with a traffic fine for using a cellphone while driving, when the driver drove off as the officer who was hanging from the bonnet was trying to stop her.

The driver was arrested afterwards for charges including failing to comply with an instruction of a traffic officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest. A fine was also issued for driving while using a cellphone.

"The conduct displayed by the driver is not only reckless but also smacks of arrogance," Morwane said.

"With the province experiencing a high number of unnecessary crashes and fatalities on our roads, it is of utmost importance that our law enforcement agencies should stamp their authority on those who disregard the rules of the road.

"Drivers are supposed to conduct themselves in a manner that is acceptable and respect authorities. The conduct of the driver in question is punishable at all costs and will never be allowed. Irrespective of the attitude of road users, we will continue to stamp our authority and do our work without fear or favour."

African News Agency (ANA)