Johannesburg - A befitting farewell for Mzansi's hit maker, Robbie Malinga, as he was celebrated one of the country's accomplished music veterans.

Hundreds gathered at at the Rhema Bible Church to bid farewell to Africa's greatest music producers.

Malinga invested and contributed immensely in the South African music industry having done albums such Insimbi, Second Hand, Lobola, Meadowlands and Lilizela.

With a huge catalogue of music with a number of hits, programme director Sbusiso ‘Dj Sbu’ Leope said: “Robbie changed a lot of lives and I am one of them”.

Malinga mentored and nurtured young musicians such as Musa Sukwene, Kelly Khumalo and Zahara.

An emotional performance by friend and colleague in the industry, Kelly Khumalo. Khumalo sang for the first time the song she sang with the late Malinga.

Malinga's only son took to the stage to thank all those who have supported his family during this trying time.

The 47-year-old iconic is survived by his wife Ann, son Robbie Jnr and daughter Zanokhule.

Malinga passed away last year on Christmas Day from pancreatic cancer stage four.

Malinga will be laid to rest at West Park Cemetery after the funeral service at Rhema Bible Church.

