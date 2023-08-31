WATCH: Joburg CBD fire survivor recounts horror of jumping from second floor to flee raging inferno

A Malawian national who was living in the five-story building in Johannesburg CBD when a fire broke out, told IOL how she had to jump from the second floor with her luggage while the fire engulfed the building. “By midnight, I just heard people screaming and crying saying, ‘fire’ inside, ‘fire!’”

Survivors, Malawian national, Doreen Kumwenda (26) have been left stranded outside a store with luggage after their building was gutted by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL “We jumped from the second floor. I have a wound on my hand, my leg is painful, my husband’s leg is also broken and I don’t know where he is now but he is safe,” Kumwenda said. She said any medical and housing assistance would be appreciated because she only had her blankets and a few clothes. “My passport is gone, the child's birth certificate and hospital card are gone, everything is gone,” she said.