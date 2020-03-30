WATCH: Joburg uses lockdown to scrub city clean

Johannesburg – With South Africa currently under lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus the streets of many cities have become deserted. Johannesburg is perhaps on any given day one of the busiest cities in the world.

However, the lack of people in the eerily empty streets has afforded the City of Johannesburg municipality the opportunity to clean and disinfect the streets in and around the city.

Transport hubs like taxi ranks were prioritised this past weekend. Bree taxi rank and the MTN (Noord) taxi rank were among the facilities that were given some much needed attention. The city shared images on social media of gutters being unclogged and pavements getting scrubbed.

The campaign left the ranks and surrounding areas looking cleaner and more hygienic. The hawkers, taxi operators and commuters that commonly occupy these spaces will most certainly find the facilities in better shape than they had left them prior to the national lockdown.