WATCH: Journalist, Barry Bateman joins AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit

Cape Town - Prominent journalist Barry Bateman has announced his move to join AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit. Bateman announced the news on his Twitter page and will be employed as the unit’s communications manager.

According to AfriForum, Bateman’s role will be to focus on bringing some of the inner workings of the unit to the foreground and shed light on matters which do not necessarily read the headlines. He will also be writing in depth about the concept of the unit. ANNOUNCEMENT: I have joined @afriforum’s Private Prosecution Unit. pic.twitter.com/NcZKTMS29q — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) April 28, 2022 The Private Prosecution Unit was launched five years ago and Bateman starts his new position in May.

“About two decades ago when I decided to become a journalist, the primary motivating factor was the issue of accountability. Today, that has not changed. I did not think twice when offered the opportunity to join Advocate Gerrie Nel and his team at AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit,” Bateman said. He has experience in all sectors of the media industry, print, radio and television. Bateman is also the co-author of Behind The Door: the Oscar and Reeva Story with his colleague, Mandy Wiener.

In 2012 he was acknowledged at the Taco Kuiper Investigative Journalism Awards. In 2013 he was among the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans, and in 2014 Media Magazine included him in their list of Top 40 Under 40. He has also won the National Press Club’s Journalist of the Year.

“Many of the biggest stories I have pursued in my career have been about holding those in power to account. “Joining Nel’s team will contribute to that work, albeit from a different perspective. “I look forward to bridging the gap between the incredible work of the unit and newsrooms across the country,” Bateman said.

