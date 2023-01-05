WATCH: Mother who lost four children in Boksburg explosion holds private funeral

Pretoria- A mother of four children who died from injuries sustained when a gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve in Boksburg, held a private funeral service for her children on Thursday, Eyewitness News reported.
The children are among 37 people who perished during the blast that claimed lives of residents and 12 health-care workers stationed at Tambo Memorial Hospital.
Speaking to the SABC on Christmas Day after losing her children, Rosetta Brits said her heart was in pieces.
“All I can say is that it’s bad, I can’t say that I’m coping, my kids were my life, I was only living for my kids and now there’s only three left in my life. I don’t know if my heart will be all right, it’s in pieces,” she said.
On Wednesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said eight Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services personnel were injured during the explosion.
Trucking company in Boksburg explosion cleared of wrongdoing by independent auditor
Boksburg explosion: death toll now at 37
KZN man desperate to find his two sisters who may have died in Boksburg explosion after receiving alarming message
Boksburg tanker explosion: Truck driver did everything in his power to alert people of danger, says company
Boksburg explosion victims increase while driver escapes accountability
Boksburg tanker explosion: Driver released from custody as NPA finds ‘no case’ against him
“Six have been discharged, while two have since been downgraded from intensive care to normal wards and are recovering well.
Video: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)
“We continue to stand with the many families whose lives have been changed forever by the tragic incident. This has not been an easy period, particularly for those who lost their loved ones. We implore our health professionals to provide the best care to those that are still on the road to recovery,” he said.
Several people are still in various hospitals and the health department will continue to monitor their situation.
IOL