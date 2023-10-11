WATCH: ‘Pantric cancer’: Bogus TikTok ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani’s viral video on the dangers of alcohol

Two days after TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani found himself on the wrong side of the law for allegedly impersonating a doctor, his video on how to avoid getting pancreatic cancer has been trending. However, Lani has got the attention of his 280,000 followers by his use of the word pantric cancer, instead of pancreatic cancer.

TikTok users said they should have seen the signs. Some wrote: “He is telling people not to drink alcohol, yet he is drinking,” one wrote, while another remarked he was giving a practical lesson.

The Gauteng Department of Health has since opened a criminal case against Lani. In a statement on Monday, the department said a case of impersonating a medical doctor was registered at the Brixton police station. "Lani managed to weave his way into the system, pretending to be in the employ of Helen Joseph Hospital, where he moved around the hospital corridors curating content for social media," the department said.

The Health Professions Council of SA said the name Matthew Zingelwa-Lani does not appear on the country's register of health practitioners. TikTok has also banned his account. Lani said this is not the first time these claims have surfaced.