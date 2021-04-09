WATCH: Parktown Boys’ pupils in violent school fight video suspended

Johannesburg - A video showing a pupil brutally attacking another at Parktown Boys’ High has left Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi incensed. The video was allegedly recorded on Thursday outside the school tuck shop. In the video, two boys are see leaving the tuckshop and as they walk away, another boy, who had been at the tuckshop as well, grabs one of the two by the jacket and slaps him. However, the one who has been slapped does not retaliate. The two exchange words but not much can be heard over their masks. The attacker then lunges at his victim again, slaps and kicks him.

The victim falls and and as he’s lying on the ground, other pupils get his attacker off him.

As the attacker is being lifted off his victim, he kicks him in the head and neck before he is led away.

Lesufi has “strongly condemned the disturbing behaviour”.

“This video has since gone viral while the learners involved in the altercation have, subsequently, been suspended.

“We do not tolerate any sort of violent behaviour in our schools. Learners must focus on their studies and if a matter arises which bothers them, they must consult with their educators or principals about it – instead of taking matters into their own hands,” said Lesufi.

