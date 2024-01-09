WATCH: Passengers evacuated as Putco bus catches fire in Roodepoort

Passengers have been safely evacuated from a burning Putco bus in Constantia, Roodepoort. Images of the burning bus were being circulated on social media early on Tuesday morning.

The pictures showed a bus engulfed in flames on 14th Avenue. The Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) said a unit had been dispatched to the area. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers found that the fire division had extinguished the fire and that there were no injuries. He said officers were still on scene waiting for the bus to be removed from the scene.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the bus company was aware of the burning bus in 14th Avenue, Constantia.

“One of our buses caught fire, but all passengers and the driver were able to evacuate safely without any injuries,” said Xulu. “The fire department is currently on the scene and has contained the situation. Putco is working closely with the authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fire,” he said. “The safety of our passengers is top priority, and we will take all the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”

The Joburg Emergency Management Services Fire Division responded to the scene and put out the fire. Traffic in the area has not been affected, according to the JMPD.

Meanwhile, there were also multiple accidents which caused major traffic delays at the Gillooly’s interchange, including an incident where a truck was hanging from the N3 North highway after a truck crash. JHB - N12 West (Latest): Gilloolys Interchange - #TruckCrash on the ramp to N3 North https://t.co/cgId49ejfE — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) January 9, 2024 The incident was one amongst at least three accidents to affect the popular highway interchange on Tuesday morning.