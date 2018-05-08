Kempton Park - Gauteng police confirmed that a manhunt had been launched for a group of suspects linked to a cash-in-transit heist that left one police officer injured in Ekurhuleni.

The heist occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Kempton Park and reportedly unfolded after the suspects shot the tyres of the van to steal money bags from inside and then attempted to flee in three separate cars, a silver Golf, white Audi and blue BMW.

EWN reported that, as police arrived on the scene, the suspects then opened fire on police, resulting in a shootout that left a police officer and suspect injured.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the incident and said the suspects are being sought for both armed robbery and attempted murder.

“It appeared one suspect was shot but another picked him up and put him in the car,” Makhubele said.

“They were not able to be found. We are appealing to the community to find the suspects.”

The officer, who was shot in the arm during the shootout, was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

This event is the latest in a string of robberies in and around Johannesburg.

A security guard was killed on Tuesday in a heist in the Johannesburg CBD. Last weekend, two guards were shot in a cash-in-transit robbery in Cosmo City.

The Star