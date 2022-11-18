WATCH: Police set the record straight on viral video of man waving gun at officers

Durban – Police say the man seen in a viral video waving a gun at police is mentally unstable and the “firearm” is fake. Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said two female police officers noticed the man walking pass a police station in Carltonville.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He had been carrying a firearm. Upon approaching him, the members realised that it is a toy gun of which they tried to disarm him as it may appear to others as a real firearm,” Sello said. She said another officer came to assist them and the toy gun was seized. The man is in hospital for observation. Sello said the matter has to be put into perspective that the man in question is a well-known homeless person who is also mentally disturbed.

“The community is urged to refrain from circulating videos on unconfirmed reports which mislead the public,” Sello said. The public is encouraged to take part in the fight against crime through reporting any criminal activities at the nearest police station, Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111 or leave anonymous tip-offs on the MySAPS App which can be downloaded onto any smart phone. All information received will be treated with confidence.

Story continues below Advertisement