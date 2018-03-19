Sandile Mantsoe during an earlier appearance at the Joburg High Court. Picture: Khanyisile Ngcobo/IOL

Johannesburg - Married murder accused Sandile Mantsoe, who allegedly killed his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in his apartment before placing her body in a wheelie bin and thereafter burning her remains, appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, but will only go on trial in April after his matter was postponed.

The murder trial has been postponed to the 16 April 2018.

Mokoena was only 22 years old when she was murdered allegedly by her forex dealer boyfriend.

Mantsoe, the father of three children, allegedly killed Mokoena, burned her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst Johannesburg. He will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana speaks outside the High Court in Johannesburg. Video: Thembelihle Mkhonza/ANA

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana, said after the court proceedings that the state had requested the postponement because some of the evidence was with expert witnesses but they were involved in another court case in Durban, KwaZuluNatal.

African News Agency/ANA