Security at Sefako Makgatho amid protests. Photo: @NuzThabo/Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - Sefako Makgatho Health Science University (SMU), in Ga-Rankuwa, on Thursday, said that the strike action on campus was not due to any academic issues but rather matters not being resolved during a student representative council (SRC) meeting. "The strike action has nothing to do with the academic environment. The SRC called a meeting where they would give feedback on their responsibilities and the riots broke out because some students felt the meeting concluded without their grievances bring heard," SMU spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said.

Students from SMU have posted videos on Twitter of the protest action taking place at the university.

Pule said SMU management decided to call private security guards to protect the property from being vandalised as well as students and staff who were not involved.

Students at Sefako Makgatho University (popular known as Medunsa) are currently striking, as the record shows they are not harming any one but Mafoko Security seem to be bothered by that.@tumisole @AdvBarryRoux @danielmarven @EFFSouthAfrica @SMU_SA pic.twitter.com/jM2vt2Q9kw — Smöochié💞 (@kay_ramoloko) March 14, 2019

"Roads were barricaded and security used pepper spray on the striking students to stop them from vandalising the university," he said.

Pule added that classes had continued and the SRC was back in a meeting to try and resolve matters.

African News Agency (ANA)