WATCH – Tembisa 10: Dr Mpho Pooe insists the delivery occurred

Addressing the media during a press conference which was held by Independent Media, Pooe said no one can say that there was no delivery.

Dr Mpho Pooe, a medical practitioner who examined the mother of the decuplets, Moliehi Maria Sithole, said she was definitely pregnant and the delivery did occur.

“It was deduced that it was less than six months old, and when I assessed her (Sithole’s) limbs, the right lower limb was actually weaker than the left lower limb. That could be due to pressure of the raising of the big abdominal on the blood vessels, which is very common with multiple pregnancies,” said Pooe.

“But at this stage, it’s not a normal phenomenon. It is an abnormal normal phenomenon. It is abnormal in the sense that the uterus can carry up until a certain amount, but this one was overloaded,” she said.

The doctor added that due to the prolonged pressure on the nerves, it got damaged, stretched and inflamed.