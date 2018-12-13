Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba at the official reopening. Picture: City of Joburg/Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - Thoko Mgoma Clinic in Alexandra has been officially reopened by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, on Thursday. Mashaba said the clinic was built as part of the Alexandra Renewal Project to replace the Porta Cabin Clinic that was erected as an interim solution to provide primary health care services in the informal settlement of Setswetla, Alexandra that is located near the old Alexandra Cemetery.

"I am happy that the project created 109 jobs in the ward during construction. Following a R40 million refurbishment and extension, the clinic now boasts 22 consulting rooms, an expanded emergency room, waiting area and a redesign of the dispensary room among other top new features," said Mashaba.

"The upgrading of this clinic is perhaps the single best example of the lengths the City of Johannesburg will go to ensure that residents are exposed to the very best in primary healthcare services.”

Mayoral committee member for economic development Leah Knott said the emphasis on primary health care would help reduce the strain on hospitals.

"The clinic building programme aims at having a clinic within walking distance of every household," she said

Operating hours from 7am to 4pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays, and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays. This is good news for the ward that has an estimated population of 25,067 to have a bigger clinic that can accommodate more patients.

Mashaba the clinic offers services including HIV and TB related treatment and counselling, anti-retroviral treatment, male circumcision, and mental health treatment.

African News Agency (ANA)